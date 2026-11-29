RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that the soul of Bharat is awakening and urged society to unite for nation-building. He noted global pride in India despite propaganda, emphasizing that collective efforts are key to securing India's world stage.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that “the soul of Bharat is awakening from within” while calling upon society to channel its collective strength towards nation-building and securing India's rightful place on the global stage. Addressing the 'Rashtra Vandanam' event organised in Rohini, Bhagwat said it was the responsibility of everyone to ensure that society remained dedicated to the task of nation-building. "Across the entire nation, the soul of Bharat is awakening from within," Bhagwat said at the event organised as part of the RSS centenary celebrations. Elaborating on society's role in this process, the RSS chief said collective strength, guided by individuals of high ideals who command public respect, should be directed towards the country's development and its position in the international arena. "Therefore, it is the duty of us all to ensure that society--empowered by this collective strength and guided by individuals of high ideals who command public respect--becomes fully dedicated to the task of nation-building and to securing for India its rightful place on the global stage," he said. Bhagwat also said the Sangh had formulated plans towards achieving these objectives and that work on them had already begun. "The Sangh has formulated plans in this direction, and work on them has already begun," he added. Speaking about his visit to three countries, Bhagwat said he had observed a sense of wonder, pride and great expectations regarding India among people from different sections of society. He said this sentiment existed despite what he described as persistent negative propaganda. He highlighted that these expectations were not limited to ordinary people but were also present among those driving economic activity, the younger generation and political leaders belonging to different ideological backgrounds. "During my visit to 3 countries, I have observed that despite persistent negative propaganda, there exists a sense of wonder, pride, and great expectation regarding India among the common people, among those who drive the economy, the younger generation, and even leaders of varying political ideologies," Bhagwat said.