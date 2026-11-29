A fire broke out late Saturday night near the Runwal project site in Manpada, Thane. Fire and disaster management teams successfully doused the blaze, with no injuries or casualties reported. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): A fire broke out near the Runwal project site in the Manpada area of Thane late Saturday night, an official said. Soon after the incident, the fire brigade and disaster management department reached the site to douse the blaze. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the fire was brought under control and completely extinguished through the joint efforts of the fire department and the disaster management department. No casualties were reported in the incident, an official added. Further investigation into the cause of the incident is still underway. More details awaited. (ANI)