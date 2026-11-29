The INDIA bloc is rallying against the Centre's proposed delimitation bills, with Rahul Gandhi urging DMK leader MK Stalin to join opposition efforts to protect the Constitution from the proposed expansion to 850 Lok Sabha seats.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on Sunday shared a cryptic, filmy message, "picture abhi baaki hai, bro", on X, amid efforts by the INDIA bloc to bring the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on board in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise ahead of the special sitting of Parliament. पिक्चर अभी बाक़ी है ब्रो — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 29, 2026

Ramesh's post came after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urged DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the proposed delimitation-related Constitutional amendment bills, saying that the parties must defeat the legislation together in the national interest and to protect the Constitution.

In a post shared on X, Gandhi said that senior INDIA bloc leaders would travel to Chennai to meet Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the bills. "Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills," Gandhi wrote.

He alleged that increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would provide the BJP and the RSS an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to suit their political interests. "An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage. Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he said.

Responding to Gandhi's post, Stalin thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. He said the party had always prioritised the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people while taking decisions. "My sincere thanks to brother Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States. We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," Stalin said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday amid discussions within the INDIA bloc over the proposed delimitation Bills. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him. The meetings come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.