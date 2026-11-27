A railway ticket clerk in Maharashtra's Thane district has come under scrutiny after a passenger accused him of neglecting his duties and allegedly demanding extra money from commuters to issue tickets.

A railway ticket clerk in Maharashtra's Thane district has come under scrutiny after a passenger accused him of neglecting his duties and allegedly demanding extra money from commuters to issue tickets. The passenger shared a video on social media that purportedly showed the employee scrolling through his mobile phone instead of attending to passengers at the counter.

Neel Haria, an X user, posted the video from Bhiwandi Road Railway Station, claiming the incident took place at around 8:25 am. The footage shows the ticket clerk seemingly engrossed in his phone, smiling and scrolling through it while Haria records him. The employee does not appear to acknowledge the passenger or turn his attention towards the camera.

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Haria alleged that the ticket vendor had been demanding additional money from passengers and refusing to issue tickets unless they paid extra.

“At Bhiwandi Road Railway Station, Thane, Maharashtra, I witnessed extremely unacceptable behaviour at the ticket counter,” he wrote.

Haria also alleged that several other railway employees were present but were busy partying inside a room near the ticket counter instead of carrying out their responsibilities. Questioning the accountability of the Station Master, he argued that such alleged misconduct should not go unnoticed under the station's supervision.

Seeking an immediate and transparent investigation, Haria demanded that the employees involved be identified and strict disciplinary action be taken if the allegations were established. He also urged railway authorities to introduce corrective measures and ensure that staff members remained accountable for their conduct.

The complaint soon caught the attention of Railway Seva, which tagged the concerned railway officials and department to initiate an inquiry.

“Kindly look into it. @srdcmmumbaicr,” the railway service account responded, referring the matter to the relevant authorities.

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The video also triggered reactions from other social media users, with several passengers sharing their experiences and raising concerns about the alleged conduct of railway staff at the station.