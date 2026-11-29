BRS leader KTR criticized the Congress party for its meeting with DMK's MK Stalin, questioning their political consistency, and demanded clarity on the party's stance regarding the 24 percent reservation proposal.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership over its meeting with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, questioning the political circumstances behind the interaction between Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi and the DMK chief. Referring to what he described as Congress having dumped Stalin two months ago, KTR questioned how the same Congress leaders were now meeting the DMK leader. He wondered what had changed in the political equation between the two parties and with what face the Congress leadership was approaching Stalin. “Kharge and Sonia Gandhi ji are going to meet Stalin ji. The same Stalin whom they dumped two months ago. So, with what face will they go, I don't know,” KTR remarked.

The BRS leader also questioned the Congress party's position on the 24 per cent reservation demand, seeking clarity on what exactly the party was supporting. He raised questions over whether Congress wanted to reduce the proposed reservation percentage to 19 per cent or intended to cut the number of seats. “What is it that the Congress is supporting? I don't understand. Now, what does Congress want? Does Congress want to reduce that 24 per cent? Does it want to make it 19 per cent? Does it want to cut our seats?” he asked.

KTR said there would be no objection if the Congress wanted to demand a higher reservation percentage, such as 34 per cent, instead of 24 per cent. He maintained that seeking a higher quota would be a welcome move but questioned the apparent lack of clarity in the party's position. “If it comes to Congress saying not 24 per cent, we'll demand 34 per cent or demand some other percentage, then that's a good thing. What the problem is, I don't understand,” he said.

Through his remarks, KTR questioned both the Congress party's political relationship with Stalin and its position on the reservation issue. His comments came against the backdrop of the meeting between the top Congress leadership and the DMK chief, bringing the political understanding between the two parties into focus. KTR's criticism centred on what he described as a contradiction in Congress' approach towards Stalin, while also challenging the party to clearly explain whether it supported the 24 per cent reservation demand, wanted to reduce it or intended to seek a higher percentage. (ANI)