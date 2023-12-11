Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370: Armed Forces veterans express joy

Article 370 had granted considerable autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir while limiting the Centre's legislative scope to finance, defence, foreign affairs, and communications. Its revocation in August 2019 prompted debates on its constitutional validity and the subsequent implications.

The Supreme Court recently upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in the Constitution, ruling that the President could apply all provisions of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir without requiring the concurrence of the state assembly. This crucial decision, delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench, including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, followed an extensive 16-day hearing. Its impact extends deeply into significant decisions made by the Centre in recent years.

The verdict has sparked joy among numerous armed forces veterans who see this as a momentous step. Brigadier Jay Kaul expressed his sentiments, stating, "Historical judgment by the apex court. All controversies laid to rest. A mess that existed for over 70 years has been swept away. A bold initiative by the present Govt at the center has been upheld."

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370 in landmark verdict

Retired Colonel S Dinny echoed this sentiment, highlighting, "Civilisational integration of J&K with India was always there. Constitutional integration of J&K with India is complete now. Truly historic verdict."

Former Indian Army chief have also shared their elation at the conclusion of Article 370. A former Army chief said, "Delighted to see the end of Article 370. It was often misinterpreted by vested interests. Became an obstruction in India's national interest & security."

