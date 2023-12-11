Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India's IPC flags Meftal's safety, list of 14 banned drugs in 2023: Report

    The warning followed a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI), identifying potential risks of drug reactions linked to eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

    The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) recently sounded an alert regarding the safety of the painkiller Meftal. This mefenamic acid-based medication is commonly prescribed for various conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, fever, dental pain, and inflammation.

    The warning followed a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI), identifying potential risks of drug reactions linked to eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

    List of fixed combination drugs banned in India 2023:

    1. Nimesulide + Paracetamol Dispersible Tablet
    2. Amoxicillin+ Bromhexine
    3. Pholcodine + Promethazine
    4. Fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine maleate + Dextromethorphan + Guaiphenesin + Ammonium
    5. Chlopheniramine Maleate + Codeine Syrup
    6. Ammomium Chloride + Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan
    7. Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan + Ammonium Chloride + Menthol
    8. Dextromethorphan + Chlorpheniramine Guaiphenesin + Ammonium Chloride
    9. Paracetamol + Bromhexine+ Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine + Guaiphenesin
    10. Salbutamol + Bromhexine.
    11. Chlorpheniramine + Codeine Phosphate Menthol Syrup
    12. Phenytoin + Phenobarbitone sodium.
    13. Ammonium Chlande Sodium Carate Chlorpheniramine Maleate Merishok (100mg 40mg 25mg + 0 mg) (125mg 55mg Angling) (110mg 40mg+ang+0 mg) (130mg 55ing 3mg 0.5mg) per 5ml syrup
    14. Sallbutamol + Hydroxyethyltheophylline (Etofyline) Bromhexine

    Meanwhile, recent tests in India of a cough syrup associated with the tragic deaths of at least six children in Cameroon revealed undisclosed quality issues in at least one of the five samples collected by authorities on December 4.

