Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Supreme Court to rule on same-sex marriage validity; major verdict on Tuesday

    After an extensive hearing, a five-judge constitutional panel led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is poised to reveal its decision. The petitioners, represented by prominent advocates, emphasized equality rights for the LGBTQIA+ community and sought legal recognition under the Special Marriage Act

    Supreme Court to rule on same-sex marriage validity; major verdict on Tuesday
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    The Supreme Court is poised to make a historic judgment on Tuesday regarding the legal recognition of same-sex marriages. This eagerly awaited decision follows an intensive 10-day hearing before a five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, with the participation of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha. The verdict is scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, and the latest information will be promptly updated on the Supreme Court's official website, according to reliable sources.

    The Petitioners' Demand

    Throughout the hearings, the petitioners, represented by senior advocates such as Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, Anand Grover, Geeta Luthra, KV Viswanathan, Saurabh Kirpal, and Menaka Guruswamy, passionately advocated for the LGBTQIA+ community's equal rights and the recognition of their unions by the state.

    The petitioners' argument entailed the legal recognition of same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act (SMA), emphasizing the importance of granting dignity to these unions and ensuring the community's access to social security and other welfare benefits. In a noteworthy move, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) also championed the recognition of such marriages, submitting an intervention application to provide insights into the potential impact on children.

    The Centre's Stand
    During the arguments, the Central government advised the Supreme Court against issuing a constitutional declaration regarding the validation of same-sex marriages. They expressed concerns about the court's ability to anticipate, envision, understand, and manage the potential ramifications of such a declaration.

    Additionally, the Central government informed the court that it had received responses from seven states regarding same-sex marriage. Notably, the governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam had opposed the petitioners' request for legal endorsement of such unions.

    The legal proceedings in this matter commenced on April 18 and concluded in May when the five-judge Constitution bench, presided over by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, reserved its verdict. Throughout the process, the justices remained faithful to the constitutional doctrine that prohibits them from directing legislation, policy formulation, or entering the domain of policy-making.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 7:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Karnataka man smashes 68 coconuts on heads in 1 minute with nanchaku to set World Record snt

    WATCH: Karnataka man smashes 68 coconuts on heads in 1 minute with nanchaku to set World Record

    Opposition MPs back Palestine, invoke Mahatma Gandhi to seek creation of new State

    Opposition MPs back Palestine, invoke Mahatma Gandhi to seek creation of new State

    Shocking shameful MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Mahua Moitra Cash For Questions controversy gcw

    'Shocking & shameful...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Mahua Moitra 'Cash For Questions' controversy

    Explained Inside the Israeli Defense Forces

    Explained: Inside the Israeli Defense Forces and its numbers

    Mission Gaganyaan: ISRO to conduct crutial TV-D1 test flight on October 21; check details AJR

    Mission Gaganyaan: ISRO to conduct crutial TV-D1 test flight on October 21; check details

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Frustrated Waqar Younis suggests Shaheen Afridi to copy Bumrah for better form avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Frustrated Waqar Younis suggests Shaheen Afridi to copy Bumrah for better form

    Israel vs Iran: Who packs the bigger punch?

    Israel vs Iran: Who packs the bigger punch?

    Nora Fatehi HOT pictures: 5 times the 'Garmi' actress flaunted her body RKK

    Nora Fatehi HOT pictures: 6 times the 'Garmi' actress flaunted her body

    We will eliminate Hamas Israel vows as IDF shares list of key operatives eliminated so far gcw

    'We will eliminate Hamas': Israel vows as IDF shares list of key operatives eliminated so far

    Navratri 2023: From home decor to handbags, 6 gifting ideas for festive season RKK

    Navratri 2023: From home decor to handbags, 6 gifting ideas for festive season

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon