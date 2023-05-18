Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court seeks ED's reply on bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

    Appearing for Jain, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said the former minister has lost 35 kg and virtually became a skeleton. He is also suffering from various ailments. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said they are on caveat and opposing the plea.

    Supreme Court seeks ED's reply on bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case
    First Published May 18, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday (May 18) sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the agency. A bench, comprising of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued notice to the ED and granted liberty to Jain to move before the vacation bench for relief.

    Appearing for Jain, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said the former minister has lost 35 kg and virtually became a skeleton. He is also suffering from various ailments. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said they are on caveat and opposing the plea.

    Karnataka: Congress to invite people from like-minded parties for swearing-in of Cabinet on May 20

    The bench, which did not give any specific date, said Jain can approach the vacation bench of the top court for relief.

    On April 6, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain in a money laundering case noting the witnesses' claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime.

    The high court said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

    'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

    The ED had arrested Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

    In 2022, the trial court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including the four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
