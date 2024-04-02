SC grants bail to AAP's Sanjay Singh in excise policy case; Atishi says 'Satyameva Jayate'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last October in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam, was on Tuesday granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case. The apex court ruled that Singh would be released during the pendency of the trial. The decision comes as a relief for Sanjay Singh, who was embroiled in the Delhi excise policy case.

Singh - who was arrested in October last year in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case - will be freed on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court. The SC noted that the “concession shall not be cited as precedent”. The AAP leader is entitled to continue his political activites, the top court added.

The Enforcement Direcorate had alleged that Singh had played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers for monetary considerations. After his arrest, the trial court had sent Singh to ED custody. He had been in judicial custody since October 13 last year.

Reacting to the development, AAP leader Somnath Bharti reacted to Singh’s bail and said that the federal agency “has been exposed today”. AAP leader Atishi took to social media and wrote: 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday alleged that she was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party to join the party. “I have been approached by the BJP to join their party. They are also threatening me that If I do not join the party, I will be arrested by ED in the next one month. They reached out to one of my close associates with this offer and also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP want to topple and destroy the AAP…,” she said.

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal having been sent to judicial custody till April 15, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues to maintain that he will hold the post of CM. From behind bars, Kejriwal has been in charge of Delhi, with Sunita delivering his directives to the Cabinet. After Kejriwal was denied bail by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday for the purported liquor policy scandal, he was sent to Tihar jail number 2.

