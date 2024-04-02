Atishi claims BJP offered safe passage amid ED threats; AAP leader reveals pressure tactics (WATCH)

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "BJP through one of my close aides approached me to join their party to save my political career and If I do not join the BJP then in the coming one month I will be arrested by ED."

Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi on Tuesday (April 2) addressed the media and claimed that she has been pressurised to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to save her political career and if this does not happen then she would be arrested in a month.

"In the coming two months before the Lok Sabha elections, they will arrest four more AAP leaders - Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha," Atishi added.

"Yesterday the ED took Saurabh Bharadwaj and my name in the court, on the basis of a statement which is available with ED and CBI for one and a half years, this statement is in the chargesheet of ED," Atishi further said.

"This statement is also in the chargesheets of CBI, so what was the reason for raising this statement? The reason for raising this statement was that now the BJP feels that despite Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain being in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is still united and strong," she claimed.

