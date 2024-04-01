Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail amid protests, will be lodged in jail No. 2 (WATCH)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the liquor policy case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to jail after Kejriwal's custody with the Enforcement Directorate ended today.
     

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Monday taken to Tihar jail, where he will be lodged in Prison Number 2. Kejriwal was placed under 14 days of judicial custody earlier in the day by a court in regard to the money laundering issue involving the liquor policy. Following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, the AAP head will remain alone in the barrack and be monitored by CCTV around-the-clock.

    During Monday’s hearing, senior advocates Vikram Chaudhary and Ramesh Gupta, appearing for the Delhi Chief Minister, made as many as five requests on behalf of Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal will be provided with medicines in jail as he is diabetic.

    He requested permission to have three books with him while imprisoned: How Prime Ministers Decide and the Bhagavad Geeta and Ramayan. The Delhi Chief Minister will be allowed to retain a religious locket that he currently wears.

    He will be given a special diet and Kejriwal has also demanded a table and chair in the jail. 

    Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED after being questioned at his official residence. He was sent to the custody of the federal agency till March 28. Then, his custody was extended by four days and it ended today.

    A day after the Opposition INDIA bloc's massive demonstration against his incarceration was conducted in Ramlila Maidan, the Delhi Chief Minister appeared before the court.

