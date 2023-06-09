Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

    Advocate Pukhrambam Ramesh Kumar represented the state and said five petitions pending before the Manipur high court have also challenged the internet ban. The bench then said that the fresh petition should come up only in due course.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday (June 9) refused to hear urgent petition challenging the internet shutdown order in violence-hit Manipur. The bench, comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal said, "When the high court is already seized of the matter, why duplicate the plea here? Let it come before the regular bench after reopening of the court."

    The bench turned down the request to list the petition during the summer break. The apex court is due to reopen on July 3 after the break. Vacation benches are hearing urgent matters during the break.

    Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Shadan Farasat mentioned the matter before the vacation bench, complaining the internet has been shut down for 35 days.

    Advocate Pukhrambam Ramesh Kumar represented the state and said five petitions pending before the Manipur high court have also challenged the internet ban. The bench then said that the fresh petition should come up only in due course.

    According to various reports, as many as 102 people have been killed, over 300 injured, and nearly 40,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

    In their plea, Manipur residents Chongtham Victor Singh and Mayengbam James said the shutdown was "grossly disproportionate" in its interference with the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and to carry on any trade or business using the constitutionally protected medium of the internet.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
