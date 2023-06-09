Bengaluru: All international flights from KIA will move to Terminal 2 from September 1; check details

The KIA's Terminal 2 opened for domestic flight operations in January this year. The terminal was built at the cost of around Rs 5,000 crore and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022.

The Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru will be operational from September 1 for all international flights, reports said. Speaking to a news agency, Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said, "International operations will be completely relocated to T2, while Terminal 1 (T1) will exclusively serve as a domestic terminal. September 1 is the firm date for the collective transition of all international airlines from T1 to T2."

"The transition will not be carried out in phases, as immigration counters and customs office need to be set up. At midnight on August 31, all international traffic will be shifted to T2. This overnight transition is quite exciting," Marar said.

Priyanka Gandhi not to contest in Lok Sabha elections 2024?

The KIA's Terminal 2 opened for domestic flight operations in January this year. The terminal was built at the cost of around Rs 5,000 crore and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq metres of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and all of these were made in India using indigenous technology.

Once the operations shift to Terminal 2, the Terminal 1 in KIA will undergo refurbishment. The T1 began operations 15 years ago, on May 24, 2008.

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify today: These states likely to be affected; check details

"Once the international airlines shifted to T2, refurbishment work of T1 will commence. The international portion of T1 will be converted back to a domestic terminal. T1 will undergo a complete transformation to become a fully integrated domestic terminal," Marar said.