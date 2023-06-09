Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: All international flights from KIA will move to Terminal 2 from September 1; check details

    The KIA's Terminal 2 opened for domestic flight operations in January this year. The terminal was built at the cost of around Rs 5,000 crore and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022.

    Bengaluru All international flights from KIA will move to Terminal 2 from September 1; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    The Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru will be operational from September 1 for all international flights, reports said. Speaking to a news agency, Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said, "International operations will be completely relocated to T2, while Terminal 1 (T1) will exclusively serve as a domestic terminal. September 1 is the firm date for the collective transition of all international airlines from T1 to T2."

    "The transition will not be carried out in phases, as immigration counters and customs office need to be set up. At midnight on August 31, all international traffic will be shifted to T2. This overnight transition is quite exciting," Marar said.

    Priyanka Gandhi not to contest in Lok Sabha elections 2024?

    The KIA's Terminal 2 opened for domestic flight operations in January this year. The terminal was built at the cost of around Rs 5,000 crore and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022.

    Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq metres of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and all of these were made in India using indigenous technology.

    Once the operations shift to Terminal 2, the Terminal 1 in KIA will undergo refurbishment. The T1 began operations 15 years ago, on May 24, 2008.

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify today: These states likely to be affected; check details

    "Once the international airlines shifted to T2, refurbishment work of T1 will commence. The international portion of T1 will be converted back to a domestic terminal. T1 will undergo a complete transformation to become a fully integrated domestic terminal," Marar said.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala police to close in-flight scuffle case against LDF leader EP Jayarajan; Youth Congress leader Farseen Majeeb to approach court anr

    Kerala police to close flight scuffle case against LDF leader EP Jayarajan; Youth Congress to approach court

    Priyanka Gandhi not to contest in Lok Sabha elections 2024? AJR

    Priyanka Gandhi not to contest in Lok Sabha elections 2024?

    Kerala lottery Result Nirmal NR-332 June 9 2023 updates Check prizes, winners

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal (NR-332) 9 June 2023: Check prizes, time of draw and more

    Kerala MVD dept AI Camera detects over 1 lakh traffic violations; but sent only 3000 notices due to technical glitches anr

    Kerala MVD in trouble: AI camera detects over 1 lakh traffic violations; Only 3000 notices sent so far

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify today: These states likely to be affected; check details AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify today: These states likely to be affected; check details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala police to close in-flight scuffle case against LDF leader EP Jayarajan; Youth Congress leader Farseen Majeeb to approach court anr

    Kerala police to close flight scuffle case against LDF leader EP Jayarajan; Youth Congress to approach court

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag Know which is better in terms of features battery price more gcw

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Know which is better in terms of features, battery & price

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller

    BTS Festa 2023: K-Pop septet reunite for 10th anniversary, with surprises for ARMY - WATCH vma

    BTS Festa 2023: K-Pop septet reunite for 10th anniversary, with surprises for ARMY - WATCH

    Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift dating rumours: Watch THIS funny video about Punjabi star and 'Anti-Hero' singer RBA

    Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift dating rumours: Watch THIS funny video about Punjabi star and 'Anti-Hero' singer

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon