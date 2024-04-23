Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sunita Kejriwal wishes for jailed Delhi CM's better health at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place (WATCH)

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday offered prayers at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place. After leaving the mandir, she said, "May 'Hanuman Baba' give wisdom and prosperity to all. May 'Hanuman Baba' take away everyone's trouble and mine too. I will come back with sir (Arvind Kejriwal) soon."

    Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the party said, "On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, Arvind Kejriwal's wife @KejriwalSunita  visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to see Sankatmochak Bajrang Bali. Sunita Kejriwal ji wished for better health of Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal  and a bright future for all the people of Delhi."

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 1:46 PM IST
