Sultanpur horror: Woman raped, axed to death and face burnt with cigarettes after unfulfilled job promise

In a shocking and heinous incident in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a woman met a gruesome fate after failing to deliver on a promise of securing a job for the prime accused, Suraj Kumar Sonkar. The tragic event unfolded on December 3, leaving the victim raped, with her face burnt using cigarettes, and ultimately hacked down with an axe.

According to police reports, the victim had taken money from Suraj Kumar Sonkar with the commitment to secure a job for him. However, when the woman failed to fulfill her promise, Sonkar demanded the return of his money. The ensuing dispute and the woman's inability to repay the amount led to a nightmarish turn of events.

Frustrated and agitated, Suraj Kumar Sonkar resorted to extreme violence. He allegedly raped the woman, subjected her to the cruelty of burning her face with cigarettes, and then mercilessly attacked her with an axe. The brutality of the assault left the victim with grievous injuries, with her lifeless body later discovered by the roadside in Sultanpur.

Upon finding the woman's body, the police noted multiple injury marks and signs of severe violence. She was reportedly bleeding from the ears, further indicating the brutality of the assault. The crime scene painted a harrowing picture of the suffering endured by the victim.

Following the discovery of the crime, law enforcement acted swiftly to bring the perpetrator to justice. Suraj Kumar Sonkar, identified as the prime accused in this heinous crime, was tracked down and arrested by the police. The authorities also recovered crucial evidence, including an e-rickshaw, a mobile phone, and the axe believed to have been used in the gruesome murder.

As the case progresses, legal proceedings will seek to ensure that justice is served for the victim. The community has been left in shock and outrage over the brutality of the crime, prompting conversations about the need for heightened awareness and stringent measures to prevent such atrocities.