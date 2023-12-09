Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sultanpur horror: Woman raped, axed to death and face burnt with cigarettes after unfulfilled job promise

    Suraj Kumar Sonkar, identified as the prime accused in this heinous crime, was tracked down and arrested by the police. The authorities also recovered crucial evidence, including an e-rickshaw, a mobile phone, and the axe believed to have been used in the gruesome murder.

    Sultanpur horror: Woman raped, axed to death and face burnt with cigarettes after unfulfilled job promise snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    In a shocking and heinous incident in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a woman met a gruesome fate after failing to deliver on a promise of securing a job for the prime accused, Suraj Kumar Sonkar. The tragic event unfolded on December 3, leaving the victim raped, with her face burnt using cigarettes, and ultimately hacked down with an axe.

    According to police reports, the victim had taken money from Suraj Kumar Sonkar with the commitment to secure a job for him. However, when the woman failed to fulfill her promise, Sonkar demanded the return of his money. The ensuing dispute and the woman's inability to repay the amount led to a nightmarish turn of events.

    Also read: Delhi: Rape accused throws acid on survivor's daughter; then drinks acid to kill himself

    Frustrated and agitated, Suraj Kumar Sonkar resorted to extreme violence. He allegedly raped the woman, subjected her to the cruelty of burning her face with cigarettes, and then mercilessly attacked her with an axe. The brutality of the assault left the victim with grievous injuries, with her lifeless body later discovered by the roadside in Sultanpur.

    Upon finding the woman's body, the police noted multiple injury marks and signs of severe violence. She was reportedly bleeding from the ears, further indicating the brutality of the assault. The crime scene painted a harrowing picture of the suffering endured by the victim.

    Also read: Retired IAS officer accused of rape in Karnataka; Counters with allegations of blackmail in Bengaluru

    Following the discovery of the crime, law enforcement acted swiftly to bring the perpetrator to justice. Suraj Kumar Sonkar, identified as the prime accused in this heinous crime, was tracked down and arrested by the police. The authorities also recovered crucial evidence, including an e-rickshaw, a mobile phone, and the axe believed to have been used in the gruesome murder.

    As the case progresses, legal proceedings will seek to ensure that justice is served for the victim. The community has been left in shock and outrage over the brutality of the crime, prompting conversations about the need for heightened awareness and stringent measures to prevent such atrocities.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kashmir accident: Toll of Keralites dead climbs to 5 after one more succumbs to injuries rkn

    Kashmir accident: Toll of Keralites dead climbs to 5 after one more succumbs to injuries

    Shortage of manpower in India Navy; 10896 posts vacant: Govt

    Shortage of manpower in India Navy; 10896 posts vacant: Govt

    They have an understanding Telangana BJP chief slams Congress, opposes Owaisi's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker AJR

    'They have an understanding':Telangana BJP chief slams Cong, opposes Owaisi's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker

    Explained How Aditya L-1 'SUIT'ed up to unlock secrets of Sun

    Explained: How Aditya L-1 'SUIT'ed up to unlock secrets of the Sun

    Explained Who are Kidon, the elite assassins of Israel's Mossad?

    Explained: Who are Kidon, the elite assassins of Israel's Mossad?

    Recent Stories

    Kashmir accident: Toll of Keralites dead climbs to 5 after one more succumbs to injuries rkn

    Kashmir accident: Toll of Keralites dead climbs to 5 after one more succumbs to injuries

    Shortage of manpower in India Navy; 10896 posts vacant: Govt

    Shortage of manpower in India Navy; 10896 posts vacant: Govt

    'Animal' box office collection Day 8: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-thriller grosses Rs 361 crore in India RKK

    'Animal' box office collection Day 8: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-thriller grosses Rs 361 crore in India

    They have an understanding Telangana BJP chief slams Congress, opposes Owaisi's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker AJR

    'They have an understanding':Telangana BJP chief slams Cong, opposes Owaisi's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker

    Explained How Aditya L-1 'SUIT'ed up to unlock secrets of Sun

    Explained: How Aditya L-1 'SUIT'ed up to unlock secrets of the Sun

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon