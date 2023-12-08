Delhi: Rape accused throws acid on survivor's daughter; then drinks acid to kill himself

The survivor told the police that the accused was continuously pressurising her to withdraw the case. He had allegedly threatened to pour acid on her minor daughter if she did not do so. On Thursday afternoon, his daughter went out for some work. On the way, Prem Singh allegedly poured acid on her.

In a shocking incident in Anand Parbat locality of New Delhi, a rape accused, who was out on parole, threw acid on the survivor's minor daughter to teach her a lesson. However, anguished by the burns suffered by the minor in the attack, the accused, in despair, drank acid to end his life. The matter was reported to the Anand Parbat police station following which personnel reached the spot. Accused Prem Singh, who was then writhing in pain when the police arrived, was rushed to the hospital. However, he died during treatment.

According to the police, the survivor lives in Anand Parbat with her minor daughter and other members in the family. In 2023, the woman had accused Prem Singh, who lived in the same area, of rape. The police registered the case and arrested the accused and sent him to jail. The matter is pending in the court.

Only about a week ago, accused Prem Singh had come out of jail on parole. The survivor told the police that the accused was continuously pressurising her to withdraw the case. He had allegedly threatened to pour acid on her minor daughter if she did not do so. On Thursday afternoon, his daughter went out for some work. On the way, Prem Singh allegedly poured acid on her.

She suffered minor burns in the attack. However, the incident left the accused in anguish following which he drank the acid. He was later taken to the hospital where he died during treatment. Anand Parbat police station has registered a case and is investigating the matter.