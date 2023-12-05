Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; see Facebook post

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Just an hour after Gogamedi's fatal shooting within his residence, Godara took to Facebook to claim his involvement in the murder. Currently evading authorities, Godara is a well-known criminal figure from Rajasthan, prompting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to initiate action against him.

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    Amidst the shocking murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a chilling claim has surfaced. Rohit Godara, a member of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, has stepped forward, asserting responsibility for the deadly attack.

    Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedia shot dead in Jaipur; CCTV footage goes viral (WATCH)

    Viewers discretion is advised.

    The harrowing incident, captured on CCTV, displays two individuals firing multiple shots at the Karni Sena chief, also targeting another individual at the entrance. Gogamedi is observed collapsing from the gunshot wounds as depicted in the footage.

    Despite immediate medical attention following the assault, Gogamedi succumbed to his injuries, while Ajit Singh, present during the attack, sustained critical wounds, as confirmed by officials.

    Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report

    This distressing incident follows the Karni Sena's previous allegations in August, suggesting a conspiracy against its members. Bhanwar Singh Saladiya, the state president, had been shot in Udaipur by a former member, Digvijay Singh, during an event in the district.

    Singh, previously associated with the Rajput community and the former president of Udaipur's SRKS, targeted Saladiya, escalating tensions within the group.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
