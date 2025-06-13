Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an emotional tribute to former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, recalling his simplicity, dedication, and years of public service. Modi called him a hardworking leader who remained rooted to BJP’s ideology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid a moving tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died onboard Air India plane which crashed in Gujarat.

The former Chief Minister was among the 241 people who lost their lives in the Air India Flight AI171 crash, which took place just moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

PM Modi expressed deep sorrow at the loss, describing Rupani as a simple, hardworking, and ideologically committed leader.

‘Not ready to accept that Vijaybhai is no more’

PM Modi, who visited Rupani’s family to offer condolences, wrote on social media platform X that he was still struggling to come to terms with the news of Rupani’s passing. “I met Vijaybhai Rupani's family and offered my condolences. I am not ready to accept that Vijaybhai is no more,” PM Modi posted.

He recalled his long association with Rupani, saying they had “worked shoulder to shoulder in many challenging times.” He added that Rupani’s calm nature, commitment to duty, and loyalty to the BJP’s ideology defined his political life.

From grassroots worker to Gujarat’s Chief Minister

The Prime Minister reflected on Vijay Rupani’s journey in public life, from his beginnings as a grassroots worker to becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Rupani held several key positions over the years, including roles in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, as a Rajya Sabha MP, Gujarat BJP president, state minister, and eventually, as the state’s Chief Minister.

“In every role assigned to him… he always struck a unique chord,” PM Modi noted.

Praised for focus on ‘Ease of Living’

PM Modi also remembered Rupani’s tenure as Gujarat’s CM from 2016 to 2021, highlighting his contribution to the state’s development. He specifically praised Rupani’s focus on improving citizens’ “Ease of Living”, a concept closely aligned with Modi’s governance model.

“I had the opportunity to work closely with Vijaybhai when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He took many steps to further the development journey of Gujarat, of which 'Ease of Living' is a notable one,” PM Modi wrote.

‘A gentle, committed leader who will be missed’

Remembering their many meetings and discussions, PM Modi said that those moments with Rupani would always remain in his memory. “The meetings and discussions with him will always be remembered,” he added, concluding his tribute with a prayer: “Prayers for the peace of the departed soul… Om Shanti.”

State mourns a respected leader

Vijay Rupani’s passing has left a deep void in Gujarat politics. Known for his calm demeanour and organisational skills, Rupani was respected across party lines. Political leaders, party workers, and citizens alike have expressed their grief and condolences.

As the BJP and the state come to terms with the loss, PM Modi’s words reflect the depth of the relationship between the two leaders and the lasting impact of Rupani’s political journey.