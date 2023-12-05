Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report

The city in eastern India stood out with a remarkable 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per lakh people in 2022, outshining counterparts Pune (280.7) and Hyderabad (299.2), as indicated by NCRB data.

Kolkata has claimed the mantle of India's safest city for the third consecutive year, reporting the lowest number of cognisable offences per lakh population among major metropolises, according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The city in eastern India stood out with a remarkable 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per lakh people in 2022, outshining counterparts Pune (280.7) and Hyderabad (299.2), as indicated by NCRB data.

Cognisable crimes, encompassing offences registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL), constitute the basis for this evaluation.

Kolkata's consistent drop in cognisable crimes from 103.4 cases per lakh people in 2021 to 86.5 in 2022 underscores its dedication to maintaining public safety, having marked 129.5 cases in 2020.

In contrast, Pune and Hyderabad reported 256.8 and 259.9 cognisable offences per lakh population, respectively, in 2021.

Among 19 cities with over 20 lakh inhabitants, Kolkata's ranking at the forefront reflects its proactive efforts in curbing criminal activities. Despite a slight increase in reported crimes against women, rising from 1,783 in 2021 to 1,890 in 2022, the city's rate of crimes against women, at 27.1 per lakh population, exceeded that of Coimbatore (12.9) and Chennai (17.1).

Additionally, Kolkata recorded a notable decrease in violent crimes, with reported murder cases dropping to 34 in 2022 from 45 the preceding year. The city maintained consistency in the count of reported rape cases, registering 11 incidents in both 2021 and 2022.

The comprehensive 'Crime in India 2022' report by the NCRB collates data from 36 states, Union territories, and central agencies, providing comprehensive insights into the nation's crime landscape.

Kolkata's continued recognition as the safest city reaffirms its commitment to maintaining law and order, showcasing strides in creating a secure environment for its residents amidst evolving societal dynamics and urban challenges.