Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur, gunmen on the run

Rajasthan's Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra conveyed initial details, stating that four individuals entered the premises where Gogamedi was present, launching the assault. Besides Gogamedi, a security personnel member and another individual sustained injuries in the firing.

In a tragic incident in Jaipur, the president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was fatally shot on Tuesday (December 5). Following the attack, Gogamedi was rushed to Metro Mass Hospital for medical treatment, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

The attack occurred around 1:45 pm when Gogamedi was outside his residence, with two men on a scooter approaching him, opening fire, and swiftly fleeing the scene, according to the police. Gogamedi and Ajit Singh, present during the incident, sustained severe injuries, leading to Gogamedi's unfortunate demise upon arrival at the hospital.

This distressing incident follows the Karni Sena's previous allegations in August, suggesting a conspiracy against its members. Bhanwar Singh Saladiya, the state president, had been shot in Udaipur by a former member, Digvijay Singh, during an event in the district. Singh, previously associated with the Rajput community and the former president of Udaipur's SRKS, targeted Saladiya, escalating tensions within the group.

Moreover, preceding the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Karni Sena had rallied for an increase in reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from 10% to 14%. The demand was vocalized during a "Kesariya Mahapanchayat" in Jaipur, signifying the Sena's active participation in sociopolitical advocacy.

Established in 2006 by late Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the Karni Sena has consistently drawn attention for its stance against movies like Jodha Akbar and Padmaavat, alongside advocating for the interests of the Rajput community, historically influential in the princely states of Rajputana.

