Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur, gunmen on the run

    Rajasthan's Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra conveyed initial details, stating that four individuals entered the premises where Gogamedi was present, launching the assault. Besides Gogamedi, a security personnel member and another individual sustained injuries in the firing.

    BREAKING Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    In a tragic incident in Jaipur, the president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was fatally shot on Tuesday (December 5). Following the attack, Gogamedi was rushed to Metro Mass Hospital for medical treatment, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

    The attack occurred around 1:45 pm when Gogamedi was outside his residence, with two men on a scooter approaching him, opening fire, and swiftly fleeing the scene, according to the police. Gogamedi and Ajit Singh, present during the incident, sustained severe injuries, leading to Gogamedi's unfortunate demise upon arrival at the hospital.

    Rajasthan's Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra conveyed initial details, stating that four individuals entered the premises where Gogamedi was present, launching the assault. Besides Gogamedi, a security personnel member and another individual sustained injuries in the firing.

    Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report

    This distressing incident follows the Karni Sena's previous allegations in August, suggesting a conspiracy against its members. Bhanwar Singh Saladiya, the state president, had been shot in Udaipur by a former member, Digvijay Singh, during an event in the district. Singh, previously associated with the Rajput community and the former president of Udaipur's SRKS, targeted Saladiya, escalating tensions within the group.

    Moreover, preceding the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Karni Sena had rallied for an increase in reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from 10% to 14%. The demand was vocalized during a "Kesariya Mahapanchayat" in Jaipur, signifying the Sena's active participation in sociopolitical advocacy.

    Established in 2006 by late Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the Karni Sena has consistently drawn attention for its stance against movies like Jodha Akbar and Padmaavat, alongside advocating for the interests of the Rajput community, historically influential in the princely states of Rajputana.

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Karanpur seat where election cancelled due to candidate's death, now on January 5

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report AJR

    Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report

    Deeply concerned Australian cricketer David Warner rallies support for Chennai amid devastating floods snt

    'Deeply concerned': Australian cricketer David Warner rallies support for Chennai amid devastating floods

    Kerala: Dead rat found in cumin soda in Kozhikode; soda company shuts down RKN

    Kerala: Dead rat found in cumin soda in Kozhikode; soda company shuts down

    Chennai unites amid floods: From helping homeless to stray dogs, heartwarming videos of solidarity go viral snt

    Chennai unites amid floods: From helping homeless to stray dogs, heartwarming videos of solidarity go viral

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Karanpur seat where election cancelled due to candidate's death, now on January 5 AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Karanpur seat where election cancelled due to candidate's death, now on January 5

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report AJR

    Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report

    Karnataka: BJP State President BY Vijayendra leads relief efforts for victims of cyclonic storm

    Karnataka: BJP State President BY Vijayendra leads relief efforts for victims of cyclonic storm

    Fighter Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter RBA

    'Fighter': Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter

    Chicken Curry to Soup: 7 ways to enjoy spinach in winters SHG

    Chicken Curry to Soup: 7 ways to enjoy spinach in winters

    Christmas 2023: Goa to France, 6 places to celebrate this festival RKK EAI

    Christmas 2023: Goa to France, 6 places to celebrate this festival

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon