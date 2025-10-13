Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that the Trinamool Congress leadership was repeatedly making such statements on women and asked if the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted all women to wear burqas and stay at home.

Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's girls 'should not be allowed to go outside at night' remark, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that the Trinamool Congress leadership was repeatedly making such statements on women and asked if the Chief Minister wanted all women to wear burqas and stay at home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Earlier, when the RG Kar Medical College incident occurred, a notification was issued that private companies should give fewer night shifts to women. Now the Chief Minister is saying that women should not go out at night. Does she want all women to wear burqas and stay at home?, Sukanta Majumdar asked.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee made a shocking statement on Sunday as she advised colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night after the alleged gangrape of a medical student.

"I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Mamata Banerjee said.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.

Mamata Banerjee condemned the incident and assured that strong action would be taken against the perpetrators.

"Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly. Three people have already been arrested. We will take stringent action... When it happens in other states, it is also condemnable," she said.

The West Bengal CM drew parallels with crimes in other states, questioning the silence over them.

"Three weeks ago, three girls were raped on the beach in Odisha. What action is being taken by the Odisha government?. Such incidents have taken place in Manipur, UP, Bihar, Odisha; we also think the government must take stringent action there," she said.

Meanwhile, three accused have been arrested in the alleged gangrape case of a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur. They were presented before the court today.

According to the medical student's father, she stepped out with a classmate to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate, he said, “abandoned her and fled.”

"At 10 PM, her friend called us and said that your daughter had been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here. Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her. This incident occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient. Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response..." the student's father told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)