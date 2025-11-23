AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang asserted Punjab's historical right over Chandigarh, criticising the BJP's 'dangerous politics' over a proposed bill. The MHA later clarified that no final decision has been made on Chandigarh's governance.

AAP Slams BJP, Asserts Punjab's Right Over Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malwinder Singh Kang on Sunday said that Chandigarh rightfully belongs to Punjab and criticised the BJP, calling their politics 'very dangerous'." His remarks came in opposition to the Centre's proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill for the upcoming Winter Session.

Speaking to ANI in Anandpur Sahib, Malwinder Singh Kang said, "...Punjab has a historical, legal right over Chandigarh...We still need to remain vigilant; the politics of the BJP is very dangerous and they are the ones who stab in the back...Chandigarh should be given back to Punjab; it is our demand."

Details of the Proposed Bill

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to add Chandigarh under Article 240, bringing its administration in line with Union Territories without legislatures, such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry. According to Article 240, the President has the power to make regulations for the peace, progress, and good government of the Union territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry. For Puducherry, however, the power can be exercised for the period when the Legislature is dissolved or suspended. Although the exact details of the Bill remain unclear, there is speculation that it could weaken Punjab's influence over Chandigarh.

MHA Clarifies No Change to Administrative Arrangements

However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today clarified that the proposal to simplify the Central Government's law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration, and stressed that no final decision has been taken on this matter. It emphasised that the existing administrative arrangements will remain unaffected.

According to a release, the proposal "in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure," nor does it intend to modify the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana. (ANI)