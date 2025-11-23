Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Haryana Pavilion for the International Gita Mahotsav on Nov 24, while PM Narendra Modi will participate in the Maha Aarti on Nov 25. Over 70 lakh people are expected to attend the event in Kurukshetra.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Haryana Pavilion for the International Gita Mahotsav on November 24 (Monday).

The next day, on November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive to participate in the Maha Aarti. Public participation in the International Gita Mahotsav is increasing, and this time, more than 70 lakh people are expected to attend.

Festival's Expanding Scope

Several eminent personalities from across the country are participating in the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, Haryana. A government spokesperson informed that the International Gita Mahotsav has been underway in Kurukshetra since November 15. With the Ministry of External Affairs' cooperation, Gita Mahotsav celebrations are being organised in 50 countries. This time, Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state.

Grand Preparations and Seminars

He informed that on November 24, a three-day International Gita Seminar will be inaugurated at Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan, Kurukshetra University. To make the festival grand and memorable, the entire city is being lit up. A massive cleanliness drive is also underway across the city.

PM to Attend Martyrdom Day Event

He further informed that on November 25, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a ceremony organised at Jyotisar on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. A huge pandal has been set up over 155 acres in Jyotisar. It is expected that around 1.5 lakh devotees from across the state will attend the event.

City Adorned with Mahabharata Theme

Every major intersection in Kurukshetra is being developed based on the theme of the Mahabharata. Work is also underway to illuminate all the city's temples with decorative lights.