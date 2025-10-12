West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday broke her silence over the gang rape at a private medical college near hospital premises, saying that a girl should not be allowed to go out at night.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday broke her silence over the gang rape at a private medical college near hospital premises, saying that a girl should not be allowed to go out at night. She said that it is unfair to drag her government as this was the private medically college's responsibility to ensure her safety.

"... The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people. Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly. Three people have already been arrested. We will take stringent action... When it happens in other states, it is also condemnable. Such incidents have taken place in Manipur, UP, Bihar, Odisha; we also think the government must take stringent action there. In our state, we charge-sheeted the people within 1-2 months, and the lower court gave the order to hang the accused," CM Mamata Banerjee said on the MBBS student gangrape.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha. According to the medical student's father, she stepped out with a classmates to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate, he said then “abandoned her and fled.”

"At 10 PM, her friend called us and said that your daughter had been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here. Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her... This incident occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient... Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response..." the student's father told reporters.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police have arrested three accused in connection with the alleged gangrape.