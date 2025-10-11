A medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped near her college in Durgapur, Bengal, sparking a fierce political battle. BJP accused Mamata govt of turning Bengal into a 'safe haven for rapists' while TMC urged not to politicise the case.

A horrifying case of alleged gang rape involving a medical student in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district has triggered a major political confrontation between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The victim, a second-year medical student from Odisha, was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by unidentified men near her private college in Durgapur on Friday night. The shocking incident has raised serious questions about women’s safety in the state and has drawn strong political reactions.

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee government

BJP leaders launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of 'appeasement politics' and 'lawlessness' that has made Bengal unsafe for women. Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said the incident showed how West Bengal had become ‘a safe haven for rapists and criminals’ under TMC rule.

In a post on social media, Majumdar wrote, “After the horrific rape of a young woman doctor at R.G. Kar Hospital, yet another horrifying crime has emerged. A second-year medical student at a private college in Durgapur has been gang-raped. Under the failed and lawless rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, women are unsafe everywhere, from homes to hospitals.”

He alleged that the state government’s “deliberate policy of appeasement” had weakened police accountability, allowing criminals to act with impunity.

“The administration has collapsed. The chief minister’s misplaced priorities have turned Bengal into a nightmare for women,” he said.

TMC urges BJP not to politicise the incident

Responding to the BJP's criticism, West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja urged opposition parties not to politicise crimes against women.

“The parents of the victim have come from Odisha and expressed full faith in the investigation. The state police are doing their job sincerely,” Panja said.

She added, "The BJP should not use such painful incidents for political mileage. They always try to view crimes through a political lens, which is most unfortunate. Kolkata remains one of the safest cities in India, and our government takes women’s safety very seriously."

Panja emphasised that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'never compromises with justice for women' and assured that strict action will be taken once the investigation concludes.

Police investigation and medical condition of the victim

According to local police, the survivor is receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. Her condition is stable, and her statement has been recorded.

“The medical student, originally from Jaleswar in Odisha, went outside the college campus for dinner with a friend on Friday evening. The friend later left her alone near the road. At that time, three unidentified men appeared, snatched her phone, and took her to a forest area, where they allegedly raped her,” a police officer said.

He added that the accused threatened the survivor with dire consequences if she spoke about the crime and even demanded money to return her mobile phone.

Police said a forensic team will visit the crime scene to collect evidence, and efforts are underway to trace the culprits using CCTV footage and mobile tracking.

A formal case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, who travelled from Odisha to Durgapur on Saturday morning.

Parents demand justice

The student’s parents expressed deep anguish and demanded strict punishment for the offenders.

“We received a call from our daughter’s friends, and they told us about the attack. We immediately came to Durgapur and filed a complaint with the police. We sent our daughter here because this college had a good reputation. We never imagined such a tragedy could happen,” the father said, visibly distressed.

The mother of the survivor added, “My daughter was gang-raped after being taken into a jungle. She was terrified when we saw her. We only want justice.”

National Commission for Women sends a team

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the incident and sent a team to Durgapur to meet the survivor and her family.

NCW member Archana Majumdar said, “Crimes against women are rising in Bengal, and police are not taking proactive steps. This is unfortunate. We urge the chief minister to act decisively to curb such incidents and restore faith in women’s safety.”

Political reactions and women’s safety debate

The latest case has revived a larger debate about women’s safety in West Bengal, which has witnessed several disturbing incidents in recent months.

The opposition claims the state’s law and order system is collapsing, while the government insists it has strengthened legal measures and women’s welfare schemes.

Political analysts say such confrontations highlight the deep polarisation in Bengal politics, where even tragic crimes become points of partisan conflict.

While the BJP demands immediate accountability from the state government, the TMC argues that due process should not be overshadowed by political noise.

The 2024 Kolkata rape and murder

The Durgapur case reminded public of the brutal rape and murder of a young woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, which sparked national outrage and massive protests. The 2024 Kolkata rape and murder of a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor led to the arrest of several accused, but opposition leaders have continued to allege that systemic failures persist.

Women's groups have demanded stronger community policing, improved campus security and quicker judicial processes in sexual assault cases.

As the police investigation continues, activists and citizens have urged restraint and cooperation among political parties.