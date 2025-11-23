Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the high command will decide on any Karnataka CM change. Speculation cites a power-sharing deal, while Home Minister G Parameshwara also implied he is in the running for the top post, citing Dalit aspirations.

Amid mounting speculations over the possible change in the party's Karnataka leadership, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asserted that the high command will decide on the issue of change in the Chief Ministerial face.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I have nothing to say," Kharge said while addressing reporters outside his residence here. "You have been standing here continuously for three days. There is nothing to say about the developments happening here. Whatever happens, the high command will do it. It is not required to worry too much about it," he added.

His remarks come amid increasing speculation about a change in the CM face in Karnataka, with the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar being cited in political circles.

Parameshwara throws hat in the ring

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara implied that he also remains in the Chief Ministerial race. It is no secret that demands for a CM from the Dalit community have surfaced multiple times within the Congress.

When asked about the repeated meetings of Congress leaders from the Dalit community, including him, and Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Parameshwara said, "Dalits have been asking for the CM post for a long time."

'We also talked politics': Parameshwara on dinner meet

"Will it happen because we met?" he asked. Parameshwara's remarks come in the backdrop of a dinner recently hosted by Jarkiholi for leaders from the Dalit community at his residence. "We had dinner together at Satish Jarkiholi's (house). Is that wrong? We also talked about politics during the meeting. As ministers in the government, we discussed the works that need to be undertaken in the departments," he informed.

Parameshwara further stated that leaders from the Dalit community have met to discuss issues, including internal reservation among Schedule Castes (SCs). "We are all like-minded. The fight over internal reservation is over," he said, asking, "Should we not discuss our problems?"

'I have always been in the CM race'

"I have always been in the CM race. In 2013, I was the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). We brought the Congress government to power then. I have never said that I brought the government to power alone. Everyone worked together. People voted and made the party win. I was defeated at that time. I don't know what would have happened if I had won. They give the KPCC president a chance. That is not followed in some cases," Parameshwara said.

He clarified that no decisions are made in the party without the high command's go-ahead. When asked about any word from the high command on a possible change in leadership, Parameshwara said it was up to the Congress high command to suggest changes, but that time has not come yet.

Siddaramaiah terms it 'unnecessary debate'

Siddaramaiah earlier downplayed speculation about a leadership change in the state, terming it an "unnecessary debate" and attributing it to recent discussions about a cabinet reshuffle. The Chief Minister further said that the senior party leadership would take the final decisions on the cabinet reshuffle, as 2 of the total 34 ministerial posts are vacant and would be filled during the reshuffle. (ANI)