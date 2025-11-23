Aaditya Thackeray condemned Ajit Pawar's 'funds for votes' threat to voters in Malegaon, calling it political 'bullying'. Pawar warned he would withhold funds if his panel wasn't elected, a remark CM Devendra Fadnavis downplayed as poll rhetoric.

'Bullying Doesn't Work in Maharashtra': Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday hit out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over his controversial comments made during a campaign event in Malegaon, saying that such political "bullying" does not work in the state.

Reacting to Pawar's remarks that voters must elect all candidates from his panel to ensure development funds, Thackeray said the people of Maharashtra do not respond to pressure tactics. "All these kinds of bullying don't work in Maharashtra. Many people talk about these things, whether they will give funds or not, but the question remains: Will justice be done?" he said to reporters in Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar's 'Funds for Votes' Controversy

Thackeray's comments come after Ajit Pawar stirred a political controversy in Malegaon on Thursday, saying that while voters had the vote, he had the funds, and that full development would be delivered only if all 18 candidates on his panel were elected.

While campaigning for the Malegaon Nagar Parishad elections in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, Pawar openly told voters, "The vote is in your hands, and the fund is in my hands. Now you decide what you want to do." "Friends, the Centre and the State have many schemes. The Prime Minister, the State's Chief Minister, and both Deputy Chief Ministers have launched several schemes together. If we all work together and implement these schemes properly, we can ensure sustainable development for Malegaon and deliver on the promises. Now, remove all other thoughts from your mind. If you give me victory for all 18 candidates, I am ready to deliver everything that I have promised. But if you cross mark me (our candidates), I will also cross mark you," Pawar stated.

CM Fadnavis Defends Pawar's Remarks

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came to Pawar's defence, downplaying the latter's remark, noting that such statements were typical during poll season and should not be over-interpreted. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the Maharashtra CM said he will say the same if he goes campaigning. However, he noted that they will work to develop the region if they come to power. "Such things happen in an election. People talk like this during an election. But it doesn't mean anything. After the election, we will work to develop the region. If I go somewhere [during the election], I will also say, 'If you elect us, we will give you more funds'," Fadnavis said. (ANI)