Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi suspended former SCERT Director Manoj Padhi and three others over textbook errors. A committee report led to the action, with disciplinary proceedings also initiated against six other officials.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered the suspension of former Director of Teachers Training and SCERT, Manoj Padhi, along with three Assistant Directors, following the submission of a committee report on errors in school textbooks, a statement released on Saturday said.

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The committee, constituted under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner to examine textbook errors, submitted its report to the Chief Minister, based on which action was initiated against officials found responsible for the lapses, it added.

Action Taken Against Officials

Besides Manoj Padhi, Assistant Directors Pralipta Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahu and Bharati Tudu have been placed under suspension, it added.

"Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against six other Assistant Directors -- Bandita Pattnaik, Manas Ranjan Rout, Manoranjan Mahapatra, Prashant Kumar Sahu, Manas Kumar Nayak and Dr Sudarshan Santara," it added.

Future Reforms to Ensure Quality

It added that the state government has decided to implement all 14 recommendations made by the committee to "improve" the quality of school education and address errors in textbooks.

"These include the preparation of a master errata register by SCERT, providing corrected information to students, and setting up a Quality Assurance Cell within the institution," it added.

The government has also decided that "no textbook will be sent for printing in the future without obtaining the necessary approvals related to language, content, illustrations and printing quality, with the aim of ensuring error-free textbooks for students," it said. (ANI)