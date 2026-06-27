Congress MLA T Ram Mohan Reddy countered BRS's KTR, calling his allegations about a lack of development in Pargi 'false'. Reddy cited the BRS's past unfulfilled promises and highlighted the current government's achievements in housing and farming.

Congress MLA from Pargi constituency, T Ram Mohan Reddy, on Friday hit out at BRS Working President K T Rama Rao over his recent remarks, alleging that false claims were being made regarding the implementation of welfare and development schemes in the constituency.

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Speaking to mediapersons, T Ram Mohan Reddy said that KTR, during a recent visit to Pargi, made "false allegations" against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the state government.

Reddy Refutes KTR's 'False Allegations'

"Yesterday, BRS MLA and working president of the BRS party, KTR, came to my constituency. He made false allegations against the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. He claimed that no schemes are being implemented in the Pargi constituency, such as housing, irrigation, and several others," Reddy said.

BRS Failed to Deliver on Promises, Says Reddy

Countering the allegations, the Congress MLA claimed that the previous BRS government had failed to fulfil key electoral promises. "However, the BRS party, during their tenure, failed to deliver on their promises. They had pledged to waive loans at that time, but nothing was done," he said.

Reddy added that he had presented the party's past manifestos to the media to substantiate his claims. "I have shown my media brothers their manifestos of both 2014 and 2018. What they have told, they haven't done anything," he said.

Congress Govt's Performance Highlighted

Highlighting the current government's performance, he said that substantial financial support has been extended to farmers within a short period. "We, after the formation of the government, have paid 20,000 crores to the farmers within seven months of coming into power," Reddy stated.

On housing, he said large-scale construction works are underway in the constituency. "For houses, we have constructed 3000 houses in each of our constituencies. These houses were being allotted in the name of women only, and this year also, we have sanctioned the required funds, and work is going on," he said, adding that free travel for women is also being provided.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Reddy said, "People are very intelligent; if you lie, people will not hear your words. People are going away from your meeting, you're requesting them to stay, by saying be there, be there, even your own party workers in Pargi, this is the situation of your party."

Major Infrastructure Projects in the Pipeline

He further outlined major infrastructure projects in the constituency, including the Regional Ring Road project worth around ₹35,000 crore, for which survey work has been completed and partial funds allocated for land acquisition.

Reddy also said a naval-related project worth ₹3,000 crore is progressing, with around 300 employees expected to be recruited and 3,000 acres of land already sanctioned. "Not only this, infrastructural developments, including roads and highways, medical hospitals, work is going on at high speed. Whatever I am telling you now is on paper in black and white, and this worth around 50,000 crores. Several other projects are in the pipeline for the Pargi constituency," he added. (ANI)

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