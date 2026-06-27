Thane police have detained three individuals in Bhiwandi for allegedly leaking the Maharashtra TET 2026 question paper. The exam has been postponed, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter.

Thane police said that they have detained three individuals and lodged a case in connection with the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, which was postponed on Saturday after parts of the question paper were allegedly leaked.

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Police Action and Investigation

Thane Additional Commissioner Ashok Dudhe told ANI that a Special Investigation team has been formed to investigate the case. He added that information was received by Pawan Bansod, DCP (Zone 2), that certain individuals were "coming to Bhiwandi today to sell" the question papers intended for the TET exam scheduled in Maharashtra tomorrow.

"He assembled a team and laid a trap, resulting in his team detaining three individuals in the Kongaon area. Upon searching them, mobile phones, debit cards, credit cards, and cash were recovered; additionally, four TET question papers, intended for use tomorrow, were seized from their possession. These papers were verified by senior officers from the Education Department, who confirmed they were indeed the actual papers scheduled for the exam.

"Consequently, the three individuals were taken into custody, a formal case was registered, and the 'panchnama' was drawn up. Further investigation is currently underway. Given the serious nature of this offence, we have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT)"

"We will take action against anyone whose involvement is established during the course of this investigation..."

Meanwhile, three people were brought to the Kongaon police station for further investigation. The exam was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

MSCE Postpones Exam

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 across the state after an alleged question paper leak came to light during a police probe in Bhiwandi, according to an official statement issued by the Council.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra.

In its public notice, the MSCE said that although it had implemented all necessary security measures in view of the irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of information related to the TET question paper.

The Council said the Bhiwandi police conducted a raid at the location and, during the investigation, found that several questions in the unauthorised question paper matched those in the actual TET examination paper. According to the statement, the Bhiwandi police have registered a case against the individuals involved.

"Considering the situation, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed. A detailed investigation into the matter has also been ordered," the Council said, adding that updated information regarding the examination would be published on its official website. (ANI)