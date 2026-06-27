The Ram Mandir Trust expressed shock over recent incidents, announcing it has received resignations from Champat Rai and Anil Mishra. The Trust assured a fair probe and said all offerings made by devotees are safe and accounted for.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) on Saturday said it was "shocked, hurt and deeply saddened" by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while assuring devotees that a fair investigation would be conducted and that all offerings made to the temple remain safe and fully accounted for. In an official press statement, the Trust said, "We are shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya). We are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key officials resign amid controversy

The Trust also announced that it had received the resignations of Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), and Trustee Anil Mishra. "Resignations have been received from Champat Rai, General Secretary, and Anil Mishra, Trustee, of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust). The Trust will deliberate on this matter in its upcoming meeting," the statement said.

Trust assures safety of offerings

Seeking to reassure devotees, the Trust said that all valuables personally handed by devotees as offerings to Lord Ram, including silver bricks and jewellery, were safe and properly accounted for. "The Trust assures those devotees who personally handed over items--such as silver bricks and jewellery--to Trust officials for offering to Lord Ram that these items are safe and fully accounted for," it stated.

The Trust further said that corrective measures would be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future. "We assure everyone that we will take measures to prevent any such unfortunate situation from arising in the future," the statement added.

Appeal to ignore rumours

Appealing to devotees and the public, the Trust urged people not to be influenced by rumours or misinformation, and clarified that no damage had been caused to the sanctity of the temple. The statement read, "We assure everyone that no irreparable damage has occurred to the sanctity of the temple. We request all devotees not to be misled by rumours, misinformation, or false propaganda. Such attempts cannot shake Sanatan Dharma, the temple, or the faith of millions of devotees."

The Trust further expressed confidence that the truth would prevail, stating, "Darkness will eventually give way, and the light of truth will shine. The uninterrupted flow of Lord Shri Ram's glory will continue forever." (ANI)