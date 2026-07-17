A viral video from the recently launched Kolkata–Sairang train showcases passengers from Mizoram maintaining exceptional cleanliness in a sleeper coach. These passengers collected their personal trash in plastic bags, a display of civic responsibility that has garnered widespread praise online.

A popular video has offered a welcome contrast at a time when concerns about rubbish on Indian trains often make headlines. The video, which was posted by a traveller on the recently launched Kolkata–Sairang train, shows a sleeper carriage that managed to stay amazingly clean the entire way—not because of more workers, but rather due of the passengers' own efforts.

Launched in September of last year, the train service improves rail connection between the Northeast and the rest of the country by linking Sairang in Mizoram with Kolkata in West Bengal. Since then, the viral video has generated a lot of praise on the internet for the orderly conduct of other travellers.

The tourist who took the video claims that many of the passengers—the majority of whom were from Mizoram—carried little plastic bags to gather their personal trash while travelling. Rather than discarding food containers, bottles, and wrappers on the floor or beneath the seats, they kept the trash until it could be disposed of appropriately.

One woman was observed putting trash in a white plastic bag that she had brought with her; this seemingly insignificant gesture soon became the video's focal point.

Watch Viral Video

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Additionally, the footage showed the sleeping coach's flooring being immaculate, with no debris visible in the hallways or under the sleepers. In addition to being tidy, the passengers were observed sitting quietly in their designated seats, conversing courteously, and upholding order throughout the trip.

How Did Social Media React?

The video quickly gained traction on X, where users praised the passengers for demonstrating strong civic responsibility. Many described the incident as proof that maintaining cleanliness in public spaces ultimately depends on the people using them.

Another person wrote, “Not only that, the traffic sense in Aijawl is much better than many of the tier 1 cities in India."

Another user praised the culture of the state, writing, “The cleanest thing about Mizoram isn’t just its streets= it’s the civic sense of its people, who treat public spaces with the same respect as their own homes."