Stone-pelting at Hubballi Police station over WhatsApp status, Sec 144 clamped, 40 arrested, 4 cops injured

Late night, the mob gathered outside the police station. There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. Suddenly the mob turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles, reported news agency ANI.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Sunday after protesters damaged police vehicles and hurled stones over a morphed post on social media, which went viral Saturday, according to the police. Several people, including four police officers, were injured in the violence, they added.

To disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathicharge but the mob went berserk. The cops then used tear gas shells and dispersed them, it said.

“A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station. Four policemen including one inspector injured. Section 144 was imposed in the entire city and the situation is under control,” said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.

Following this, six cases have been registered and 40 persons involved in this violent activity have been arrested, while an investigation is underway in the matter, said the Police Commissioner.

According to sources in the police, many people gathered outside the Old Hubballi police station and staged a protest to demand the arrest of Abhishek Hiremath, who had allegedly posted a derogatory morphed photo. After a complaint, the police arrested Hiremath from his residence in Anand Nagar and brought him to the Old Hubballi police station.

Karnataka minister CN Ashwanthnarayan calls the incident ‘intolerable’.

“The strongest possible action should be taken against those who take the law into their hands. Attacking civilians and police is intolerable. We condemn this incident,” he told reporters.

The incident took place on the same day when clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving several police personnel injured.