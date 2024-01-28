Stage collapses during singer B Praak's event at Delhi's Kalkaji mandir, 1 dead (WATCH)

In a tragic incident, a woman died and 17 others were injured after a stage inside Kalkaji temple in Delhi collapsed during an event in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said Delhi Police. A platform that collapsed was made of wood and iron frame.

One woman died, and 17 others were injured after a stage inside Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi collapsed during a ritual ceremony on Saturday midnight. According to the police, the woman was driven by two individuals to the hospital and was declared dead when they arrived. Efforts are underway to identify the woman.

The wounded individuals were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and MAX Hospital. They are presently in stable condition, including those who suffered fractures.

The event occurred on Saturday at midnight during the temple's "Jagarana" or "Jagrata," a Hindu ceremony that includes adoration for the god, music, dances, and all-night vigils. When it was announced that well-known Indian musician and music producer B Praak would be performing at the event, a number of individuals sprang onto the platform. The enormous weight was too much for the stage, and it collapsed.

A case under Sections 337, 304A, 188 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the organisers of the event. According to the police, no authorization was given to host the event, which drew between 1500 and 1600 attendees. B Praak, a singer, was also present.

The singer later issued a statement via his social media channels, where he said he was devastated by the incident and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured people. "When I was performing there, I never witnessed anything like this unfolding in front of my eyes. It is tragic what transpired at the Kalkaji Mandir. I hope those who were hurt get well soon," he stated.