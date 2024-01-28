Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Stage collapses during singer B Praak's event at Delhi's Kalkaji mandir, 1 dead (WATCH)

     In a tragic incident, a woman died and 17 others were injured after a stage inside Kalkaji temple in Delhi collapsed during an event in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said Delhi Police. A platform that collapsed was made of wood and iron frame.

    Stage collapses during singer B Praak event at Delhi Kalkaji mandir WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    One woman died, and 17 others were injured after a stage inside Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi collapsed during a ritual ceremony on Saturday midnight.   According to the police, the woman was driven by two individuals to the hospital and was declared dead when they arrived. Efforts are underway to identify the woman.

    The wounded individuals were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and MAX Hospital. They are presently in stable condition, including those who suffered fractures.

    The event occurred on Saturday at midnight during the temple's "Jagarana" or "Jagrata," a Hindu ceremony that includes adoration for the god, music, dances, and all-night vigils. When it was announced that well-known Indian musician and music producer B Praak would be performing at the event, a number of individuals sprang onto the platform. The enormous weight was too much for the stage, and it collapsed.

    A case under Sections 337, 304A, 188 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the organisers of the event. According to the police, no authorization was given to host the event, which drew between 1500 and 1600 attendees. B Praak, a singer, was also present.

    The singer later issued a statement via his social media channels, where he said he was devastated by the incident and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured people. "When I was performing there, I never witnessed anything like this unfolding in front of my eyes. It is tragic what transpired at the Kalkaji Mandir. I hope those who were hurt get well soon," he stated.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remembering Raja Ramanna, the pioneer of India's Nuclear Programme

    Remembering Raja Ramanna, the pioneer of India's Nuclear Programme

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-636 January 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-636 January 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign today Will JDU BJP stake claim for new Bihar government gcw

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign today? Will JD(U)-BJP stake claim for new Bihar government?

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money rkn

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money

    We had lost hope Missile-struck ship's captain thanks Indian Navy for help; US hails international cooperation

    'We had lost hope...' Missile-struck ship's captain thanks Indian Navy for help; US hails joint teamwork

    Recent Stories

    Remembering Raja Ramanna, the pioneer of India's Nuclear Programme

    Remembering Raja Ramanna, the pioneer of India's Nuclear Programme

    tennis Three years ago, I was close to quitting but Rohan Bopanna's journey of triumph and transformation snt

    'Three years ago, I was close to quitting but...': Rohan Bopanna's journey of triumph and transformation

    French luxury king Bernard Arnault surpasses Elon Musk to become richest man in the world gcw

    French luxury king Bernard Arnault surpasses Elon Musk to become richest man in the world

    WATCH Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hits at student with shoe; offers clarification later ATG

    WATCH- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hits student with shoe; offers clarification later

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-636 January 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-636 January 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon