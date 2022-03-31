Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Speeding SUV runs over a pedestrian in New Delhi; watch the Horrific video

    A terrifying hit and run case has been caught on camera in the national capital. The video shows a speeding red-coloured Thar car running over a man and driving away.

    Speeding SUV runs over a pedestrian in New Delhi; watch the Horrific video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    A horrific video of a hit-and-run incident in New Delhi has emerged on social media. On Wednesday morning, a man was killed after being hit by a rashly driven SUV in central Delhi’s Janpath area. Also, the car driver did not stop the vehicle after the accident; the victim was identified as 39-year-old Girdhari, who was employed as a mason. A complaint in this regard was registered at the Parliament street police station.

    In the CCTV footage, which is going viral on the Internet, one can see a red colour speeding car hitting the man while crossing the road.

    Immediately the pedestrian, 39-year-old Girdhari, was shifted to RML hospital, where he was reported dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said that a case under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. He also added that a man, who works as a butler for an NRI living at a Delhi-based hotel, has been nabbed and booked for the hit and run case.

    This is not the first time an SUV has run over a pedestrian. In one such case, a Thar was run over the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including a local journalist, farmers and the BJP workers, had died in the incident. In October 2021, a policeman’s speeding SUV ran over two pedestrian girls on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway in Punjab.

    Also Read: J&K Police shares ‘The Untold Kashmir Files’ story

    Also Read: Halal row: HD Kumaraswamy dares CM Bommai to warn right wings, says 'act if you are man'

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Halal row: HD Kumaraswamy dares CM Bommai to warn right wings, says 'act if you are man'-ycb

    Halal row: HD Kumaraswamy dares CM Bommai to warn right wings, says 'act if you are man'

    Centres policy for charging electric vehicles is to use green power, says Nitin Gadkari - adt

    Centre's policy for charging electric vehicles is to use green power, says Nitin Gadkari

    Lawyer Satish Uke, who petitioned against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, detained by ED - adt

    Lawyer Satish Uke, who petitioned against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, detained by ED

    J-K Police shares The Untold Kashmir Files story-dnm

    J&K Police shares ‘The Untold Kashmir Files’ story

    Can lay down my life for country: Arvind Kejriwal after residence vandalised - adt

    Can lay down my life for country: Arvind Kejriwal after residence vandalised

    Recent Stories

    Sushant Singh Rajput to Chris Rock to Bipasha Basu: Meet celebrities who got slapped in public RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput to Chris Rock to Bipasha Basu: Meet celebrities who got slapped in public

    Ramadan 2022: A look into Iftar traditions from across the world-dnm

    Ramadan 2022: A look into Iftar traditions from across the world

    Halal row: HD Kumaraswamy dares CM Bommai to warn right wings, says 'act if you are man'-ycb

    Halal row: HD Kumaraswamy dares CM Bommai to warn right wings, says 'act if you are man'

    Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe named Afghanistan's new head coach snt

    Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe named Afghanistan's new head coach

    Centres policy for charging electric vehicles is to use green power, says Nitin Gadkari - adt

    Centre's policy for charging electric vehicles is to use green power, says Nitin Gadkari

    Recent Videos

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon