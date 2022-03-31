Speeding SUV runs over a pedestrian in New Delhi; watch the Horrific video

A terrifying hit and run case has been caught on camera in the national capital. The video shows a speeding red-coloured Thar car running over a man and driving away.

A horrific video of a hit-and-run incident in New Delhi has emerged on social media. On Wednesday morning, a man was killed after being hit by a rashly driven SUV in central Delhi’s Janpath area. Also, the car driver did not stop the vehicle after the accident; the victim was identified as 39-year-old Girdhari, who was employed as a mason. A complaint in this regard was registered at the Parliament street police station.

In the CCTV footage, which is going viral on the Internet, one can see a red colour speeding car hitting the man while crossing the road.

Immediately the pedestrian, 39-year-old Girdhari, was shifted to RML hospital, where he was reported dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said that a case under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. He also added that a man, who works as a butler for an NRI living at a Delhi-based hotel, has been nabbed and booked for the hit and run case.

This is not the first time an SUV has run over a pedestrian. In one such case, a Thar was run over the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including a local journalist, farmers and the BJP workers, had died in the incident. In October 2021, a policeman’s speeding SUV ran over two pedestrian girls on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway in Punjab.

