    J&K Police shares ‘The Untold Kashmir Files’ story

    J&K Police took to Twitter on Thursday to speak up about a forgotten episode that was not a part of the Bollywood film. The J&K Police recalled about SPO Ishfaq Ahmed and his brother’s murders, calling these killings a series of cold-blooded murders of peace-loving Kashmiris.
     

    J-K Police shares The Untold Kashmir Files story-dnm
    Srinagar, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 5:03 PM IST

    In a first, the premier of a Bollywood movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, was held in Jammu, just a week before its theatrical release. A special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’, a film based on the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s was held at Jammu.

    Politicians, Army Officers and known Kashmiri Pandits were specially invited for screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’. Among the invitees, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that Hindi film ‘The Kashmir Files’ brought back memories of the difficult times in Kashmir.

    Talking to reporters after the screening, the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief said, “Some scenes are close to reality. In totality, it is a good film.”

    He said the film brought back memories of the difficult times in Kashmir.

    “It’s time to make a documentary about it and show to the rest of the country, who are unaware or ignorant about it,” J&K Police tweeted.

    The Kashmir Files is based on the true story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. The film’s cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

    Vivek Agnihotri helmed The Kashmir Files is unstoppable, not just in the domestic box-office, but worldwide as well. The film has been having a dream run so far and has breached the 300-crore mark worldwide.

    It looks like the film still has a good hold at the box-office, despite the stiff competition from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which has been taking both the Indian and the overseas box-office by a storm.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 5:03 PM IST
