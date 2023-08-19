Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spanish woman chants ‘Gayatri Mantra’ at train station; Video goes viral

    A Spanish woman's video chanting the Gayatri Mantra at a Barcelona train station has gone viral, reflecting Westerners' growing affinity for Hindu practices. Instances like Hollywood's 'Oppenheimer' movie and conversions, like Pakistan's Mohammad Shaina Ali, highlight this trend of embracing Indian culture and traditions.

    Westerners have increasingly been embracing Hindu Sanatan Dharma. Numerous instances showcase foreigners seeking comfort in India's sacred places and performing rituals, like offering ‘Pinda’ for their ancestors' salvation in holy rivers. A Spanish woman of Spanish origin is captured in a video chanting the Gayatri Mantra at a Barcelona railway station, shared by the Facebook page 'Worldwide Hindu Temples'.

    The video shows the Spanish woman chanting the Gayatri Mantra through a microphone at the Catalonia Metro Parallel Station in Barcelona, Spain. Observers have praised her and the mantra's power, expressing pride in its recitation on foreign soil.

    Kanwar Yatra: Who could have started this Sawan ritual?

    This inclination towards Hindu Sanatan Dharma is not unusual. A recent Hollywood movie, ‘Oppenheimer’, directed by Christopher Nolan revealed that the father of the Atomic bomb, ‘Robert Oppenheimer’ found peace through the Hindu’s sacred book ‘Bhagavad Gita’. The movie showcases the life of ‘Robert’ who is played by Cillian Murphy and recited a mantra from ‘The Bhagavad Gita’ which was praised across the audience.

    'Lord Ram was not an ideal King; spent his day drinking': Karnataka professor stirs controversy

    Not just this, last June, Pakistan's well-known social media personality Mohammad Shaina Ali announced his conversion to Hinduism on Twitter, referring to it as his "ghar wapsi" which means the return to his ancestral roots. Ali left Pakistan in 2019 due to persecution and expressed gratitude towards ISKCON for their support.

    Additional to these events, there is a huge trend of foreigners who love Indian culture and traditions, where most of the foreigners come to India and get married according to the local rituals in India. They often come to India and settle down, wanting to marry a bride/groom from India and express gratitude to Indians, by getting married according to the Hindu rituals.

