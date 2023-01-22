Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Lord Ram was not an ideal King; spent his day drinking': Karnataka professor stirs controversy

    This is not the first time the professor courted controversy on Hinduism. In February 2022, ink was thrown at him by a Bengaluru woman who claimed that Bhagawan insulted Hinduism.

    A retired professor from Karnataka courted controversy after disparaging Lord Rama in his remarks. Recently, KS Bhagawan, a retired professor and writer said that Lord Ram was a drunkard, sent his wife Sita to the forest and did not bother about her. The writer also said that Ram was not an ideal king and ruled only for 11 years.

    Addressing an event in karnataka's Mandya district on Friday, the retired professor said, "There is talk about building a Rama Rajya. If one reads the Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana, it will become evident that (Lord) Ram was not ideal. He did not rule for 11,000 years, but only for 11 years."

    "(Lord) Ram would sit with Sita in the afternoon and spend the rest of the day drinking. He sent his wife Sita into the forest and didn't bother about her. He chopped off the head of Shambuka, a Shudra, who was sitting in penance under a tree. How can he be ideal?" KS Bhagawan said.

    It can be seen that this is not the first time the professor courted controversy on Hinduism. In February 2022, ink was thrown at him by a Bengaluru woman who claimed that Bhagawan insulted Hinduism.

    In January last year, the Karnataka book selection committee dropped his controversial book on Ram Mandir. The committee had earlier selected Bhagawan's book 'Rama Mandira Yeke Beda'. People had then objected to it, with right-wing organisations protesting against the author for depicting Lord Ram in poor light, and claiming that Ram is not a God.

    Recently, Bihar RJD leaders made controversial remark against Ramayana and Ramcharimanas. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) leader Shivanand Tiwari had said there is a lot of kooda karkat (garbage) in Ramanaya along with diamonds and pearls. Bihar Education minister Chandrashekhar had recently said that "Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society". 

    The BJP had slammed the RJD leaders for thier remarks and had demanded an apology from them.

