Spanish tourist gang-rape case: FIR reveals shocking details about Jharkhand's Dumka incident

The incident occurred at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area, approximately 300 km from the state capital Ranchi. The victim and her husband, spending the night in a tent, were targeted by the assailants.

In a harrowing incident that transpired on March 1 in Jharkhand's Dumka, a Spanish travel vlogger faced a traumatic experience, allegedly being gang-raped by seven men. Disturbing details have now emerged, revealing that the 28-year-old woman was threatened with a dagger, physically assaulted, and subjected to a horrifying two-and-a-half-hour ordeal.

The incident occurred at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area, approximately 300 km from the state capital Ranchi. The victim and her husband, spending the night in a tent, were targeted by the assailants. The police recorded the woman's statement at the community health centre on March 2 at 2:05 am, leading to the filing of an FIR under IPC sections 376D (gangrape) and 395 (dacoity).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to promise 'Right To Employment' to youth in poll manifesto

According to the FIR, the assailants initially quarreled with the victim's husband, assaulted him, and restrained him by tying his hands. Subsequently, the woman alleged that four men forcibly took her, displaying a dagger, and subjected her to physical and sexual attack. The assault, which occurred between 7:30 pm and 10 pm, involved repeated kicking, punching, and rape.

The FIR also detailed the couple's journey and the events leading up to the gruesome incident. Setting up a makeshift tent in a forested hill road near Kumrahat village in Dumka, they heard suspicious voices around 7 pm.

As they came out from their tent, the couple encountered individuals on motorcycles who eventually approached, engaging in conversation before launching the attack. The assailants, conversing in both the local language and English, initiated the brutal assault that left the Spanish travel vlogger traumatized.

Farmers protest: 'Delhi Chalo' march resumes today; Police steps up vigil at borders