Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Farmers protest: 'Delhi Chalo' march resumes today; Police steps up vigil at borders

    Key demands include a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, pension for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, and a freeze on electricity tariff hikes.

    Farmers protest: 'Delhi Chalo' march resumes today; Police steps up vigil at borders AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Amidst ongoing tensions, farmers' organizations are all set to renew their attempt to enter Delhi on Wednesday (March 6), resuming their protests to advocate for various demands. In view of these demonstrations, the Delhi Police has increased security measures at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders, as well as at railway and metro stations, and bus stands.

    The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) issued a call on March 3, urging farmers from across the country to converge in Delhi on March 6. Additionally, a nationwide four-hour rail roko has been scheduled for March 10, aiming to intensify pressure on the central government to address their demands.

    Zero tolerance for violence: Election Commission directs West Bengal officials for 'fair' Lok Sabha elections

    Key demands include a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, pension for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, and a freeze on electricity tariff hikes.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' protest, initiated by farmers on February 13, faced resistance from security forces at the Haryana-Punjab border, resulting in several clashes. Subsequently, the farmers have maintained their presence at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

    Despite at least four rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the central government, a resolution on the farmers' demands remains elusive.

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 8:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 06 March 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Crucial day for Kerala as SC to hear arguments on borrowing limit today

    We have ensured no one exercises hegemony in Indian Ocean region: Rajnath Singh

    We have ensured no one exercises hegemony in Indian Ocean region: Rajnath Singh

    Sonia Gandhi failed to launch 'Rahul Yaan' 19 times' Amit Shah slams Opposition's dynastic politics (WATCH) snt

    'Sonia Gandhi failed to launch 'Rahul Yaan' 19 times': Amit Shah slams Opposition's dynastic politics (WATCH)

    Explained Why INS Jatayu, India's second base in the Arabian Sea, will be a force multiplier

    Explained: Why INS Jatayu, India's second base in the Arabian Sea, will be a force multiplier

    Sandeshkhali case: Bengal refuses to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI, matter in top court gcw

    Sandeshkhali case: West Bengal police refuses to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI

    Recent Stories

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose criticizes Savarkar reference in Randeep Hooda's film RBA

    'Swatantra Veer Savarkar': Grandnephew of Subhas Chandra Bose reacts to Savarkar reference in Randeep's film

    kerala news live 06 March 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Crucial day for Kerala as SC to hear arguments on borrowing limit today

    Bitcoin touches all-time high of $69,191 before plummeting

    Bitcoin touches all-time high of $69,191 before plummeting

    Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Actress was named after Sridevi's film character? Unknown facts here RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor's birthday: Unknown facts about 'Dhadak' actress

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Fresh Fruits to Milk Products-5 bhog items you can offer to Lord Shiva RBA

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Fresh Fruits to Milk Products-5 bhog items you can offer to Lord Shiva

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon