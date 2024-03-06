Farmers protest: 'Delhi Chalo' march resumes today; Police steps up vigil at borders

Key demands include a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, pension for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, and a freeze on electricity tariff hikes.

Amidst ongoing tensions, farmers' organizations are all set to renew their attempt to enter Delhi on Wednesday (March 6), resuming their protests to advocate for various demands. In view of these demonstrations, the Delhi Police has increased security measures at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders, as well as at railway and metro stations, and bus stands.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) issued a call on March 3, urging farmers from across the country to converge in Delhi on March 6. Additionally, a nationwide four-hour rail roko has been scheduled for March 10, aiming to intensify pressure on the central government to address their demands.

The 'Delhi Chalo' protest, initiated by farmers on February 13, faced resistance from security forces at the Haryana-Punjab border, resulting in several clashes. Subsequently, the farmers have maintained their presence at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

Despite at least four rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the central government, a resolution on the farmers' demands remains elusive.

