    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to promise 'Right To Employment' to youth in poll manifesto

    The announcement is expected during a public rally at Badanawar in Madhya Pradesh, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be in attendance.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    In a bid to capture the attention of the country's youth in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is set to introduce a groundbreaking promise – the "right to employment." This landmark commitment, along with proposals for stringent penalties against those responsible for paper leaks in examinations, is expected to be unveiled in the party manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Farmers protest: 'Delhi Chalo' march resumes today; Police steps up vigil at borders

    Party insiders reveal that the 'right to employment' initiative, offering unprecedented opportunities to the youth, may include financial allowances. This groundbreaking scheme aims to address the challenges faced by the youth, surpassing even the initiatives of developed countries.

    The manifesto is also likely to call for strict laws and penalties targeting individuals involved in paper leaks, emphasizing the need for transparency in government recruitments. These proposals come in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's focus on the issues faced by students, particularly regarding paper leaks and subsequent exam cancellations during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.'

    The manifesto is expected to align with the 5-nyay (five pillars of justice) emphasized by Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. Additional priorities include legal guarantees for minimum support prices and advocating for a caste-based census to fill government vacancies.

    Zero tolerance for violence: Election Commission directs West Bengal officials for 'fair' Lok Sabha elections

    The Congress aims to strengthen its commitment to welfare measures, including financial assistance for marginalized sections of society, ensuring justice, and active participation in state welfare initiatives. Drawing inspiration from successful electoral outcomes in states like Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, the party's manifesto committee, led by former union minister P Chidambaram, finalized the draft manifesto during a five-hour meeting at the AICC headquarters.

    Chidambaram confirmed that the committee has concluded internal deliberations, awaiting approval from the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to officially become the party's guiding document. The manifesto is expected to incorporate innovative measures, such as an apprenticeship scheme, addressing the pressing issue of unemployment among the youth.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 8:57 AM IST
