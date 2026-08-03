A 26-year-old Indian Railways employee allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself while on a video call with his girlfriend in Lucknow's Alambagh area.

A 26-year-old Indian Railways employee allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself while on a video call with his girlfriend in Lucknow's Alambagh area, shocking his family and friends. The deceased, a resident of Alambagh, worked in the electrical department of Indian Railways. According to officials, he had secured the government job on compassionate grounds following the death of his father.

Family members said he lived alone in Alambagh because of his work, while the rest of the family stayed in the Chinhat-Satrikh Road area.

His brother said the family was informed about the incident on Friday evening and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to a close friend, the railway employee had spent the evening with friends at his residence. At around 7 pm, he allegedly asked everyone to leave the room before making a video call to his girlfriend.

During the call, he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a rope.

The woman, horrified by what she witnessed, immediately informed the sister of one of his friends, who then alerted the family.

When relatives and friends reached the house, they found the door locked from the inside. After repeated knocks went unanswered, they broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Police later sent the body for a postmortem examination.

Officials said no suicide note was recovered from the scene, and the family has not lodged any formal complaint so far.