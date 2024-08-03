Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    South Delhi school bomb threat: 14-year-old student sent email to avoid classes

    The email, which included mentions of two other schools to enhance its credibility, was sent at 12:30 am on Friday. The school administration only became aware of the email when the school opened later that morning.

    Summer Fields School in South Delhi's Kailash Colony on Friday (August 2) evacuated after receiving a bomb threat via email. However, after a thorough investigation, authorities determined the threat was a hoax. A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect behind the scare.

    Principal Shalini Agarwal explained that upon discovering the email, the school quickly followed its standard operating procedures. "We received the email late at night and took action as soon as we saw it this morning," Agarwal said. "We evacuated the students within 10 minutes and informed the police and district administration. We are grateful for their prompt support."

    The bomb squad conducted a search of the premises, but no suspicious items were found. During questioning, the young suspect revealed that he had sent the threat email to avoid attending school.

