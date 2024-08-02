Delhi: School in Greater Kailash evacuated after bomb threat mail, probe underway

According to the details, the email was received at 12.30 am on Friday. However, the authorities noticed the email only after the school was opened this morning. The school is located in South Delhi's posh Greater Kailash area.

A school in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on Friday received an email threatening to blow up the school with a bomb, reported news agency ANI citing the Police. The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure. The email said that a bomb was put at the school on Thursday, according to the police. After looking into it, the police stated that they believe the call was a hoax because nothing untoward was discovered.

"An email was received at a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, threatening to blow up the school with a bomb. It is written in the email that a bomb was planted in the school yesterday. Nothing has been found in the investigation so far, legal action initiated," Delhi police said in a statement.

"A false bomb call was made in Summerfield, GK, South Delhi. Nothing was found on checking. The school has been evacuated and checked," it added.

As the investigation into the case progressed, the police said they suspect it was a hoax call. A case was registered, and a probe was underway.

The bomb threat was delivered only months after a similar email, allegedly from Budapest, the capital of Hungary, was received by 150 schools in the Delhi-NCR. The IP address of these emails has been linked to Budapest, according to a Delhi Police spokesperson, and the Delhi Police will shortly be getting in touch with their Hungarian counterpart to do more research. Every device connected to the internet is given a unique identification number known as an IP (internet protocol) address.

Latest Videos