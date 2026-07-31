A government school teacher in Dehradun, Srishti Kandhari, committed suicide eight months after her marriage, leaving a video message for her mother. In the video, she accused her in-laws of relentless mental torment, leading police to file a case against her husband and his family for dowry death.

Eight months after being married, a government school teacher in Dehradun is said to have committed suicide. She left her mother a video message in which she accused her in-laws of mental torment and said that their "mindset will never change." Following a complaint from her family, police have opened a case against her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

The woman, named as Srishti Kandhari, who wed Saurabh Raturi in November 2025, made the video just before she passed away, detailing what she claimed to be months of persistent abuse in her marital house.

"Sorry, Mom. I'm so sorry. I'm leaving. But everything has become so strange. I've been enduring this for the past six months, and I just can't take it anymore," a profusely crying Srishti said in the video.

Addressing her mother, she added, "These people will never change their way of thinking. They keep taunting me all the time. Ever since the marriage, things have been like this."

Seema Kandhari, Srishti's mother, said in her lawsuit that her daughter had experienced ongoing psychological abuse following her marriage. According to the family, she was frequently made fun of, called "inauspicious," and held responsible for all of the household's misfortunes.

The lawsuit claims that after Srishti's father-in-law had a heart attack some months after the wedding, the harassment got worse. According to her family, the in-laws started targeting her because they thought she had brought ill luck into the family, following a priest's instructions. They further stated that the mental harassment increased following the death of her father-in-law three days before to the incident.

The complainant said the family was unable to reach Srishti on July 28 and 29. When an acquaintance visited her residence, they were informed that she had been taken to hospital after falling ill. However, by the time her relatives arrived in Dehradun from Srinagar, she had already died.

The victim's family also alleged that her in-laws did not inform them of her death. They claimed they were later told that the family had been too occupied to contact them.

Based on the allegation, Doiwala Police have opened an inquiry and filed a case against Saurabh Raturi, Parveena Devi, and Charu under pertinent Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) regulations, including Section 80(2) concerning dowry death.

The victim's video, the post-mortem report, forensic evidence, and other materials gathered during the inquiry are being examined, according to the police. They stated that more steps will be taken in response to the probe's results.