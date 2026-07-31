A security guard's Instagram video showcasing his company's subsidized dinner for just Rs 10 went viral. The man displayed a multi-item meal including rice, dal, and vegetables, highlighting its value compared to market prices. The video drew significant online attention, earning praise for the company's affordable offering.

Many workers bring their own lunch to work or purchase it from local restaurants. However, a security guard said that his employer provides a complete dinner for just Rs 10, impressing many customers with both the variety and the pricing.

The man posted a video of his company's lunch to Instagram. Some expressed gratitude for the reasonably priced dinner, but others questioned the use of plastic bags rather than reusable containers.

Anand Kumar, an Instagram user, shared the video along with the statement, "Company ka lunch only 10 rupees mein." At the start of the clip, Anand is seen sitting at a table with a large paper plate in front of him. He holds up a black plastic bag containing his lunch and says, “Toh doston, aa gaya company ka khaana. Hamari company sirf Rs 10 leti hai."

"Lunch ka time ho raha hai," he continues. "Chaliye dekhte hain company ne aaj kya bheja hai." He pulls out several food packages one by one as he opens the bag. Papad, karele ki bhujia, sabzi, chopped onions, rice, and dal are all part of the meal.

In another part of the video, he pours the dal over the rice before getting ready to eat. Pointing out the value of the meal, Anand says, “Bahar yehi khaana Rs 50 to Rs 100 ka milta hai. Yahan sirf Rs 10."

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

There were a lot of responses to the video in the comments area. Some customers thought the packaging might be better, while others praised the business for offering a reasonably priced lunch.

Someone replied, "Bhai, mujhe bhi job dila do apne saath." Another enquired, "Which company?" Another added, "The company should change the packaging a little."

One user wrote, "Maza aa gaya yeh khaana dekhkar. Mujhe dal, chawal aur karele ki bhujia bahut pasand hai. Bhai, aap bahut achhi videos banate ho. Aap kahan se videos banate ho? Love you, mera bhai." Another commented, "Kaunsi business hai, bhai?"