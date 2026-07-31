Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticised PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's absence from the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Anti-Paper leak Bill, terming it 'unfortunate' given the importance of the legislation.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Friday criticised the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Anti-Paper leak Bill, saying, it was "unfortunate" that both the leaders have not been present for the debate on the important legislation.

"When the Paper Leak Bill was introduced and debated in Parliament, the Prime Minister should have been present. The Home Minister should also have attended," Prasad said.

Expressing disappointment over their absence, Prasad said, "It is unfortunate that neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister was present in the House during the discussion on such an important bill."

Govt Responds as Bill Passes in Parliament

On Thursday, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The anti-paper leak Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and will now be sent to the President for assent. In the Upper House, the Opposition MPs walked out before the Bill was passed.

Replying to the discussion in the House, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh highlighted various measures taken by the government in the education sector, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the increase in the number of universities across the country.

"This is an issue which concerns every parent of this country, every family of this country. These young children are a huge investment for the country," Singh said.

He said that around 7.65 crore students would be affected by measures aimed at strengthening the examination system.

"We have made very earnest efforts to liberate it from the management quota malice and tried to make medical education more accessible," he said.

NEP 2020 a 'Game Changer'

Singh also described the NEP 2020 as a "game changer" for the education system, saying it had provided students with greater freedom in choosing their educational paths.

"The biggest game changer of the education system is NEP 2020 as it has liberated students from the slavery of choices made by their parents, guardians and elders," he said.

He said it will reaffirm the government's commitment to protecting the welfare and interests of students and youth.

Stricter Penalties and Timelines

He said that under the new legislation, investigations would have to be completed within two months, while trials would have to be concluded within three months of the filing of the charge sheet.

Singh termed paper leaks a serious issue and said several such incidents had been reported across different states under various state governments as well as previous Central governments.

He further said that the number of universities in the country had increased from 760 to 1,293 and that 400 Eklavya schools were operational across the country.

The Bill proposes stricter penalties, time-bound investigations and Special Fast Track Courts to curb cheating and paper leaks in public examinations. (ANI)