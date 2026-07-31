Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha urging a discussion on a new anti-defection law. He called for suspending business to debate a law that curbs mass political defections while protecting principled dissent.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the need for a new anti-defection law aimed at curbing what he termed "mass political defections" driven by opportunism, while safeguarding space for principled dissent within and outside legislatures.

In his notice, Tewari urged the House to suspend its scheduled business to deliberate on the issue, calling it a matter of urgent public importance. "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," the notice read.

The Congress MP proposed that the House suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business "to discuss the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences, while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures".

He further urged the government "to adjourn the business for today and allow a full discussion on this matter of urgent importance".

Other Legislative Business

The notice comes as both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to take up significant legislative business on Friday during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage. The House will also take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, to be moved by Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Lower House is also expected to consider a motion seeking an extension of time for the Joint Committee examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will move the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage.

On Thursday, Parliament cleared the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, after it was passed by the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha also passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by voice vote. (ANI)