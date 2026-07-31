A disturbing video allegedly showing a man mercilessly beating a stray dog with a stick has gone viral on social media. The clip has triggered widespread outrage, with users demanding strict action against animal cruelty.

A shocking video circulating on social media has sparked widespread anger after it allegedly showed a man brutally beating a stray dog with a stick in Krishna Nagar. The disturbing footage captures the helpless animal being repeatedly attacked, leaving viewers heartbroken and furious. While the video has been widely shared across platforms, the authenticity of the clip and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified.

Video Goes Viral, Internet Expresses Outrage

The viral clip has drawn severe backlash from social media users, many of whom condemned the alleged act as inhumane and unacceptable. People pointed out that animals cannot speak or defend themselves, making such acts of violence even more disturbing. Several users demanded that authorities identify the accused and take strict legal action under applicable animal protection laws. Others also urged people to report cases of animal abuse instead of ignoring them.

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Calls for Compassion Towards Voiceless Animals

The incident has once again reignited conversations about cruelty against stray animals and the need for greater public awareness. Animal lovers stressed that kindness towards all living beings reflects humanity and that violence against defenseless animals should never be tolerated. Many users expressed hope that the viral video would help bring attention to the issue and encourage stronger enforcement of laws protecting animals from abuse.